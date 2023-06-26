Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 435 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Cintas by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 101,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,909,000 after buying an additional 46,475 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 2,093.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Cintas by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 52,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,061,000 after buying an additional 23,311 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $6,642,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTAS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $482.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $470.26 and a 200-day moving average of $453.87. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $363.59 and a 52 week high of $497.70.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

