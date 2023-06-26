Venture Visionary Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD stock opened at $11.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $17.65.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

