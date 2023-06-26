Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $209,000 in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,136 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $64.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $101.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.63.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Mizuho lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.88.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $396,969.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,669.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $434,948.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 425,177 shares in the company, valued at $28,516,621.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $396,969.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,577 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,669.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,197 shares of company stock worth $1,759,002 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

