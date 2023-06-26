Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,077 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in First Solar by 677.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,284 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 63,855 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,057 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,020 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 12,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total transaction of $2,185,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total transaction of $2,185,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,857 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Solar Stock Down 1.4 %

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $248.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.92.

FSLR opened at $184.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.90. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.14 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

