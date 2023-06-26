Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 73 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,105,000 after buying an additional 443,609 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO stock opened at $159.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.90. The firm has a market cap of $356.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

