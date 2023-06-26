Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by MRA Advisory Group

MRA Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,899 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $35.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The firm has a market cap of $149.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

