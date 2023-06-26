Verum Partners LLC Buys 806 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Verum Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 9,400.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $123.02 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $129.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 877,364 shares of company stock valued at $30,371,135. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

