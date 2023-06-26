Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Lifted by Metropolis Capital Ltd

Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 866,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,736 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 8.2% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $195,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Trading Up 0.5 %

Visa stock opened at $229.55 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.57. The stock has a market cap of $430.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.28.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

