Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,801,337,000 after purchasing an additional 912,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,683,673,000 after purchasing an additional 640,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.5 %

V stock opened at $229.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.