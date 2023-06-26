Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $166,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Visa by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $98,953,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of research firms have commented on V. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $229.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The company has a market capitalization of $430.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

