Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,620 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Visa were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 161.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 880 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.0% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,044 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 21.8% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,149 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Price Performance

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

V stock opened at $229.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.28.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

