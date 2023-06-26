Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,116 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Trading Up 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Shares of V stock opened at $229.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.28. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

