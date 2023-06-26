Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 15,603.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,223 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Visa by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $229.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.61 and a 200 day moving average of $223.28.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

