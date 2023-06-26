Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Lessened by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.2% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.5 %

Visa stock opened at $229.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $430.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

