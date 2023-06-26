Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lowered by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,332 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $166,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Visa by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $98,953,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Shares of V opened at $229.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.61 and its 200-day moving average is $223.28.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

