Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.8% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $102.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

