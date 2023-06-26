Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 13,517 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 90.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,517 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.67.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $117.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.21 and its 200 day moving average is $118.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 25.00%. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.5835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.14%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.