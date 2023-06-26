Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 7,164 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Biogen by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 17.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 66,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 141,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $284.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $301.88 and a 200-day moving average of $286.95. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.18. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $193.65 and a one year high of $319.76.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.27.

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

