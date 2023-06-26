Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $3.93 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,744 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FI. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,884,625 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:FI opened at $120.49 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.80 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.78.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.95.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

