Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,543 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 46,409 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 921 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 45.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $1,860,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $1,860,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 14,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $821,590.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,397.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,436 shares of company stock valued at $11,359,654 over the last 90 days. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $61.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.44. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $116.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on COIN. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lowered Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. TD Cowen lowered Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.48.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

