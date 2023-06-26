Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 21,991 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 208,889 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 21,991 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in UiPath by 24.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UiPath by 2.3% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152,647 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Mass General Brigham Inc bought a new stake in UiPath in the first quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in UiPath by 313.1% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 37,416 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 28,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UiPath by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,567 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of PATH stock opened at $15.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.18. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $22.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.25 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 21.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,584,341 shares in the company, valued at $24,794,936.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 43,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $781,248.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 936,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,833,631.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,584,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,794,936.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,997 shares of company stock worth $3,167,157 over the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.