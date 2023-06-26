Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 29,113 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 99.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 28.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $2,958,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Airlines Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on UAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $52.65 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.41.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.24) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

