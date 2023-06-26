Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Atkore by 85.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 5,638.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $144.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 2.17. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $154.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.48.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $895.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.20 million. Atkore had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 66.55%. Research analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

