Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,017 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

IAU opened at $36.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.38. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.