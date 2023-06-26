Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,175,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,364,000 after buying an additional 279,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,342,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,063,000 after buying an additional 44,860 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,409,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,791,000 after buying an additional 583,314 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Twilio by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,286,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after buying an additional 2,265,233 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,938,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,744,000 after buying an additional 707,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Twilio from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Twilio from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Twilio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twilio Stock Down 2.2 %

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $536,364.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,967,692.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $536,364.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,967,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $434,948.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares in the company, valued at $28,516,621.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,002. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock opened at $64.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $101.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.82 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.