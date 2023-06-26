Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 223,169 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,169 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 153,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NYSE PLTR opened at $14.03 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of -107.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.08.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $182,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,880,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,698,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $58,886.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,798.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $182,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,880,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,698,434.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,944,423 shares of company stock valued at $27,296,108 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

