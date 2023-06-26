Washburn Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,617 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.5% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $135.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.10 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.96. The firm has a market cap of $239.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

