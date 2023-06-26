Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Cuts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,274 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.9% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,114,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,533 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $477.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.96. The company has a market cap of $444.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Securities lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $592.68.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.