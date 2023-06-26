Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.7% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $590,000. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.6% during the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 6,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 22.6% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 803 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $300.81 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a market capitalization of $302.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $294.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.46.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.