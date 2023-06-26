Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 3,818 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,417 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

VZ stock opened at $35.51 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $52.15. The firm has a market cap of $149.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.27.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.