Webster Bank N. A. Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,888 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.3% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.9 %

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total value of $33,838,161.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,092,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,229,123. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 372,988 shares of company stock worth $148,368,561 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $422.09 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $439.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $337.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.