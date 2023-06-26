Webster Bank N. A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $151.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $286.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.58.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.