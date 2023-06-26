Webster Bank N. A. Sells 564 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,797 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,993,612,000 after buying an additional 585,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after buying an additional 1,698,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,899,964,000 after purchasing an additional 607,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $3,740,875,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of analysts have commented on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

HD opened at $300.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $294.65 and its 200-day moving average is $303.46. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a market cap of $302.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

