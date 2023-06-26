WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,083,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,376 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $102,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $87.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.80 and a 200-day moving average of $93.06.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.90%.

WEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

