Welch Group LLC Decreases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Welch Group LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 3.0% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $51,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Hofer & Associates. Inc lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $186.07 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.29. The stock has a market cap of $256.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

