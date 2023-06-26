Welch Group LLC Sells 1,034 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Welch Group LLC lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 166,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 2.9% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $49,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $300.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.