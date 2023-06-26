Westhampton Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $592.68.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $477.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.39%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

