Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,472 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $485,095,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,308,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333,675 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 942.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,097,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,596,000 after buying an additional 4,608,773 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,752,000 after buying an additional 1,208,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,152,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,617,000 after acquiring an additional 871,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.4 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.41 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.83.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.