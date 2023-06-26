White Pine Investment CO Acquires 1,745 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,520 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.27.

DIS opened at $88.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $160.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.95. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

