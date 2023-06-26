Whitener Capital Management Inc. Buys 490 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.7% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,247,000 after buying an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $4,342,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 328,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson
In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $165.48 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $183.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.41. The firm has a market cap of $430.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 99.58%.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
