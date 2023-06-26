Whitener Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.5% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM opened at $102.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $414.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.67.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

