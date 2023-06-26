Yarbrough Capital LLC Sells 1,592 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Yarbrough Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,662 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.8% of Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 22,803 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 20.1% in the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 3,620 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 161.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 880 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 11.0% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Visa Stock Up 0.5 %

V stock opened at $229.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $430.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.28. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.