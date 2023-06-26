Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,988 shares of company stock worth $148,368,561 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.9 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.19.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $422.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.49. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 219.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $439.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

