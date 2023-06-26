Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 617,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,229 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $102,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoetis Stock Down 1.1 %

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Zoetis stock opened at $168.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.66. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $187.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

