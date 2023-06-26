Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $168.37 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $187.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

