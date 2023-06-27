2,007 Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.0 %

LW stock opened at $114.65 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

