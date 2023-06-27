32,022 Shares in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 16.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 57.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 19,120 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTRE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

CareTrust REIT Stock Up 2.2 %

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

Shares of CTRE opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

