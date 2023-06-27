456 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Acquired by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,888,000 after acquiring an additional 193,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $118.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.14 and a 200 day moving average of $118.75.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.5835 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.67.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

