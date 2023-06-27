4,724 Shares in RH Tactical Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RHRX) Purchased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH Tactical Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RHRX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC owned about 0.24% of RH Tactical Rotation ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in RH Tactical Rotation ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in RH Tactical Rotation ETF by 321.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RH Tactical Rotation ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH Tactical Rotation ETF in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in RH Tactical Rotation ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 264,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 12,564 shares in the last quarter.

RH Tactical Rotation ETF Stock Performance

RHRX opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.92. RH Tactical Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $15.33.

RH Tactical Rotation ETF Profile

The RH Tactical Rotation ETF (RHRX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that utilizes sector rotation strategies in its attempt to capitalize on changes in the business cycle. The fund is actively managed. RHRX was launched on Sep 20, 2012 and is managed by Adaptive.

