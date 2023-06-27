506 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Bought by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 67,994 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after acquiring an additional 123,778 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.27.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $110.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.34 and its 200-day moving average is $112.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $139.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 85.78%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

